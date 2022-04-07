ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Rapper Kidd Creole guilty of manslaughter in Manhattan murder trial

ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxDXu_0f1hQkJ100

Rapper Kidd Creole has been convicted of manslaughter after stabbing a homeless man to death in 2017.

Nathaniel Glover, 62, also known as "Kidd Creole," was found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree on Wednesday for the deadly stabbing of 55-year-old John Jolly in Midtown in 2017.

"Nathaniel Glover committed a shocking act of violence," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. "This conviction makes clear my office will hold people who commit violent crime accountable to the full extent of the law."

The trial of rapper Kidd Creole began more than a week ago in New York City with his lawyer telling a jury it was self-defense when the hip-hop pioneer stabbed the homeless man to death.

The artist was a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five.

Prosecutors said the rapper stabbed Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife after becoming enraged because he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him. The stabbing happened as Glover was walking to his maintenance job in Midtown Manhattan shortly before midnight on Aug. 1, 2017, and Jolly asked him "What's up?" authorities said.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is New York City. It's 12 o'clock at night. Who's saying 'What's up?' to you with good intentions?" Glover's lawyer, Scottie Celestin, told the jury. "His fear for his life was reasonable."

Celestin also said Jolly died from a dose of the sedative benzodiazepine that was given to him at a hospital, not the stab wounds.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Dahl told the jury Glover confessed to police and didn't stab Jolly in self-defense, but rather in anger because he thought Jolly was hitting on him.

"The defendant confessed to pulling out a kitchen knife and repeatedly thrusting it into the body of a stranger on the street, killing him," Dahl said. "Was there anything that would prevent him from simply running away from Mr. Jolly? No."

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five is best known for their 1982 rap song, "The Message." The group formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx and became the first rap act to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Glover is expected to be sentenced on May 4.

ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'

The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 10

Related
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grandmaster Flash
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Bed in NYC Apartment: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment Thursday night, with no apparent signs of injuries on her body, police said. Officer responded toa call of an unconscious person inside an apartment on Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor just before 6 p.m., according to police. Once inside, officers found the teen unconscious and unresponsive on a bed.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Midtown Manhattan#Nypd
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS New York

NYPD: Twin brothers shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men were shot Tuesday night in the Bronx. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the borough.Police said 30-year-old Derrick Owens was killed and his twin brother was wounded. The brother was listed in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the leg.There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting, and no arrest have been made.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 44, nearly dies on NYC subway after stabbing over seat near Wall Street station

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What started as a verbal dispute over a seat on the 4 train in lower Manhattan nearly cost a Staten Island man his life. The 44-year-old Oakwood Heights resident told the Advance/SILive.com from his hospital bed Thursday that he was headed to work as a union electrician in the Bronx just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when the harrowing ordeal unfolded.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
99K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy