ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

Wednesday 3/16/2022

By Web design, hosting by U.S.NEXT
madisonthecity.com
 1 day ago

3/16/2022 - 7:03 A.M. - Colony Crossing - A citizen filed a report for auto burglary....

www.madisonthecity.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CNBC

How Walmart thwarted $4 million in elder gift card scams

Technology developed by Walmart helped the retail giant identify and freeze nearly $4 million in gift cards that had been bought by thousands of primarily elderly victims at the direction of con artists who duped them. The U.S. Department of Justice, after being notified by Walmart, recently seized that money...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Madison, MS
NEWS CENTER Maine

Update: Deputies identify deadly Albany rollover crash victims

PORTLAND, Maine — Update 5:30 p.m.:. On Thursday evening, deputies identified the two individuals involved in a deadly Albany rollover crash. Zachary Downs, 30, of Bethel was killed in the crash, and Jordan Bennett, 35, of Albany had minor injuries, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated.
torquenews.com

Catalytic Converter Criminal You Would Not Expect

Are you under the impression that catalytic converter theft is limited to just meth heads, opportunity thieves looking to make a fast buck, and unscrupulous mechanics? Think again with this warning about a possible catalytic converter theft criminal you would not expect, but in fact you should keep a suspicious eye out for.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Man Killed In North Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead following a shooting Thursday night in north Minneapolis, marking the 20th homicide in the city this year. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to 911 calls of a man hurt on the 1100 block of 21st Avenue, in the northside’s Hawthorne neighborhood. (credit: CBS) Officers found a man in his 20s with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers aided the man until paramedics brought him to a local hospital, where he later died. Investigators are working to collect evidence. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online. All tips are anonymous.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft
CBS Pittsburgh

Bartram House Bakery Employee Accused Of Stealing And Burglary

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV WEXFORD (KDKA) – A man is accused of robbing a North Hills bakery where he worked. Lloyd McCoy is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, and theft by unlawful taking. He is accused of stealing more than $2,500 from the Bartram House Bakery in Wexford in February. According to police, McCoy had a key to get into the bakery and had the combination to the safe.
WEXFORD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy