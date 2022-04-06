Wednesday 3/16/2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead following a shooting Thursday night in north Minneapolis, marking the 20th homicide in the city this year. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to 911 calls of a man hurt on the 1100 block of 21st Avenue, in the northside’s Hawthorne neighborhood. (credit: CBS) Officers found a man in his 20s with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers aided the man until paramedics brought him to a local hospital, where he later died. Investigators are working to collect evidence. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online. All tips are anonymous.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO