Disturbing new details of Hope Solo's arrest have surfaced after the former U.S. soccer player, 40, was accused of driving under the influence late last month. Solo was arrested on Thursday, March 31, in North Carolina after a passerby noticed she had been "passed out behind [the] wheel for over [one] hour" with the engine of the car running, according to a report from the Winston-Salem Police Department obtained by Us Weekly.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO