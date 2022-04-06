ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Girls Lacrosse | GAMEDAY vs East River Falcons

By Admin
timbercreekathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood luck to girls varsity lacrosse and the coaching...

timbercreekathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Adams takes over helm of RFA boys lacrosse team

ROME — Under first-year head coach Kiel Adams, the Rome Free Academy boys lacrosse team will look to make some noise in a competitive Tri-Valley League this season. Adams is moving up from varsity assistant this season. The former RFA and Herkimer College player was previously an assistant at the college, where he was a member of the Generals’ 2003 NJCAA National Championship team. He went on to play for Division I Sacred Heart University where he was a conference first team all-star and team captain in 2006.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
WETM 18 News

Megan Wolf throws no-hitter for Horseheads softball

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads softball made their home season debut in style. The Blue Raiders beat Union-Endicott 3-0 Tuesday night behind a no-hitter from freshman pitcher Megan Wolf. It was Wolf’s varsity debut and struck on six for the Blue Raiders (1-1). Horseheads played stellar defense behind Wolf all game long to preserve the […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
Westerly Sun

Softball: Stonington loses to NFA despite Stepski homer

STONINGTON — NFA scored three runs in the fifth inning and turned back Stonington High, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division softball game Thursday. Stonington had tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning on a two-run homer by Maddie Stepski to right-center field. "I was proud of the...
STONINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East River#Coaching#Timber#Wolves#Gameday#Highlanders
The Oakland Press

South Lyon at Milford baseball doubleheader photo gallery

Logan McLaughlin fired a one-hit shutout for Milford in the nightcap of a Lakes Valley Conference baseball doubleheader against South Lyon Thursday at Huron Valley Athletic Complex, pitching the Mavericks to a 3-0 win, and a split of the twinbill after a 6-3 loss to the Lions in Game 1.
SOUTH LYON, MI
TBR News Media

Ward Melville Patriots prevail

It was a one-goal game most of the way when Ward Melville’s Grace Balocca’s stick stretched the net to edge ahead, 6-5, with just under four minutes left in regulation. William Floyd was unable to answer when Emilia Retzlaff scored the insurance goal for the Patriots at the 2:36 mark, and Grace Mulham split the pipes in the final minute for the 8-5 victory.
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
WRGB

UAlbany beats Syracuse in historic rivalry game

It took nearly 20 years but Syracuse finally came to the Capital Region and UAlbany sent them home with a 14-12 loss. Thursday night, the Great Danes hosted the Orange for the first time in program history and put on a show for UAlbany fans.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning girls basketball earns NYS sportsmanship honor

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls basketball program continues to make history. After advancing to their first-ever New York State Class AA Final Four this season, the Hawks received the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) team sportsmanship award on Thursday. The honor reflects the Hawks sportsmanship in victory and defeat […]
CORNING, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsChannel 36

Horseheads' Megan Wolf throws no-hitter in varsity debut, four Corning pitchers throw combined no-hitter in season opener

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - It was another impressive day for pitchers in the Twin Tiers, this time on the softball field. Horseheads freshman, Megan Wolf threw a no-hitter in her varsity debut with 6 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Union-Endicott on Tuesday. Molly Wolf added tallied 2 hits and an RBI at the plate for the Blue Raiders.
HORSEHEADS, NY
The Day

H.S. baseball: East Lyme rallies late to edge Montville 3-2

East Lyme — East Lyme scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to rally past Montville 3-2 in a high school baseball game on Tuesday at Bridebrook Park. John Bureau led the Vikings (1-1) with a triple and RBI while Gavin O'Brien and Owen Elmer each had a double. Connor Tukey earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief.
EAST LYME, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy