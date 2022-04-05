ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

AgMagic, an interactive children's event, returns to the LSU AgCenter after a two-year hiatus

By Chandler McIntosh
LSU Reveille
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LSU AgCenter invited children in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas to experience AgMagic, a Louisiana agricultural-focused event, after a two-year hiatus. According to the AgCenter website, AgMagic is the AgCenter’s signature annual educational event for children and was put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19...

www.lsureveille.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Wide Open Eats

Georgia Peaches May Be Gone Forever in Less Than 80 Years

From peach pie to peach wine, Georgia is the place to go for these sweet, summery fruits. The Peach State is beloved for its bountiful peach season that happens every summer, when fresh Georgia peaches are harvested in abundance to be enjoyed on their own, made into cobblers, and so much more. However, scientists predict that we won't be able to enjoy the delicious peaches in Georgia for much longer if climate change continues at its current rate.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Bat-killing fungus makes first appearance in Louisiana

Louisiana has long managed to avoid an outbreak of a powdery fungus decimating bat populations across the nation. That is, until now. The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats was confirmed for the first time in Louisiana, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced this week. Scientists found the fungus on Brazilian free-tailed bats between Shreveport and Alexandria in Natchitoches Parish during sampling last year.
LOUISIANA STATE
Agriculture Online

2022 planting starts on pace with five-year average

USDA released its first Crop Progress report Monday afternoon, marking the official start to the 2022 growing season. These reports will run weekly through the end of November, and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Sunday, the report...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy