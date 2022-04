A new survey suggests that Canadians think society is becoming more divided, with many people saying that politics and COVID-19 are the most polarizing topics in the country. The Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research at the University of Saskatchewan surveyed 1,011 people between March 7 and March 24, asking them about issues that divide them the most. The survey showed that three out of every four respondents think that people have become more severely split, with 72 percent of people citing COVID-19 and 73 percent citing politics as the aggressors.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO