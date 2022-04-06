ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melinta Therapeutics Acquires U.S. Rights to TOPROL-XL® (metoprolol succinate) from New American Therapeutics

biospace.com
 2 days ago

TOPROL-XL®, approved by the FDA in 1992, is a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension, alone or in combination with other antihypertensives; the long-term treatment of angina pectoris; and the treatment of stable, symptomatic (NYHA class II or III) heart failure of specific origins. Said Christine...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Four Cancer Clinical Trials Advance with Blessing of FDA

Several biopharma companies celebrate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for clinical trials involving therapeutics for cancer treatment, including Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Adagene Read on for more. Sonnet Receives IND Clearance for Advanced Solid Tumor Treatment. Sonnet BioTherapeutics evolves into a clinical biopharmaceutical company after the FDA approved...
biospace.com

Legend Biotech Announces Appointment of Global Head of Research and Early Development

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced the appointment of Guowei Fang, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Research and Early Development. Dr. Guowei Fang is an accomplished scientist...
biospace.com

Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MENLO PARK, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta CAR T cell therapies for cancer, today announced it granted inducement awards on March 31, 2022 (the “Grant Date”) under Adicet’s 2022 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to employment to two individuals hired by Adicet in March 2022.
Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
biospace.com

Role of Biomarker in Cancer Antibodies Immunotherapy Development

Global Breast Cancer Antibodies Biomarkers & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report `Highlights:. Global Breast Cancer Antibodies Market Opportunity: > USD 15 Billion. Breast Cancer Antibodies Clinical Trials Insight: > 150 Drugs In Trials. Breast Cancer Biomarkers Sourced During Clinical Trials. Breast Cancer Biomarkers Insight By Antibodies Classification. Insight On Biomarkers...
biospace.com

DIAMOND trial: Veltassa® enables patients to achieve long-term potassium control and optimized RAASi therapy

Full data set supports long-term use of Veltassa® (patiromer) to control potassium buildup (hyperkalemia) in heart failure patients while on guideline-recommended RAASi therapy. ST. GALLEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Regulatory News:. AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR. Vifor Pharma today announced full results from its phase-IIIb DIAMOND trial showing...
biospace.com

ImmunityBio Provides Updated Status of Biologics License Application (BLA) for VesAnktiva Plus BCG for Patients with BCG-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Carcinoma in Situ

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that it has achieved a major milestone with over 80 subjects in the QUILT-3.032 study completing at least 12 months of follow-up as of January 14, 2022. All data for QUILT-3.032, which is studying VesAnktiva™ plus BCG in subjects with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ (NMIBC CIS), have been locked and analyzed. The results continue to demonstrate a clinically meaningful benefit that is sustained. The BLA has been compiled and, following final quality review, is expected to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the pivotal trial based on Phase I data. In December 2019, the FDA granted ImmunityBio Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) based on interim Phase 2 data indicating the primary endpoint of the trial was already met.
biospace.com

Merck Sets $10 Billion Target for Cardiovascular Pipeline by Mid-2030

Merck’s cardiopulmonary pipeline is poised to deliver eight potential approvals over the next eight years, bolstering its pipeline and revenue. By mid-2030, the company anticipates revenue from its cardiovascular and pulmonary portfolio to generate more than $10 billion. This morning, the pharma giant hosted a cardiovascular investment event where...
biospace.com

Innate Pharma Files Its 2021 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) and 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced the filing of its 2021 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) for the year ending December 31, 2021 with the French market authority “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (“AMF”) on April 4, 2022. It can be downloaded (in French) on the Company’s website and on the AMF’s website.
biospace.com

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market: Rise in Need for Improved Drug Delivery to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The interest inside the worldwide biopharmaceutical excipients market is projected to grow with progressions in the field of drug fabricating. Biopharmaceutical excipients are not dynamic medications, but rather they assume a crucial part in the assembling of different sorts of prescriptions. The activity of biopharmaceutical excipients...
Nature.com

Genetics of glutamate and its receptors in autism spectrum disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental impairment characterized by deficits in social interaction skills, impaired communication, and repetitive and restricted behaviors that are thought to be due to altered neurotransmission processes. The amino acid glutamate is an essential excitatory neurotransmitter in the human brain that regulates cognitive functions such as learning and memory, which are usually impaired in ASD. Over the last several years, increasing evidence from genetics, neuroimaging, protein expression, and animal model studies supporting the notion of altered glutamate metabolism has heightened the interest in evaluating glutamatergic dysfunction in ASD. Numerous pharmacological, behavioral, and imaging studies have demonstrated the imbalance in excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmitters, thus revealing the involvement of the glutamatergic system in ASD pathology. Here, we review the effects of genetic alterations on glutamate and its receptors in ASD and the role of non-invasive imaging modalities in detecting these changes. We also highlight the potential therapeutic targets associated with impaired glutamatergic pathways.
biospace.com

Batten Disease Market: Rise in demand for effective therapies among patients to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Batten disease is a rare genetic disorder, caused by autosomal recessive genetic mutations resulting in the body that begins in the childhood but may take a few years to show symptoms. It is belongs to a group of progressive degenerative neurometabolic disorders, known as the neuronal ceroid lipofuscinoses (NCLs). NCLs are characterized by genetic mutations which disrupt cells within the nerve cells of the brain and other tissues of the body, resulting in progressive neurological impairment. Symptoms of batten disease usually become apparent between five and 15 years of age. Early signs and symptom is usually progressive vision loss in previously healthy children followed by seizures, behavioral changes, and loss of motor skills. Symptoms get progressively worse, resulting in blindness, parkinson-like symptoms and dementia.
MedicalXpress

Retinal stem cell patch sees progress

A retinal stem cell patch developed through a collaboration of researchers at UC Santa Barbara, University of Southern California and California Institute of Technology continues to make progress in its bid to secure approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The latest milestone? Results finding that after two years, not only can the implant survive, but also it does not elicit clinically detectable inflammation or signs of immune rejection, even without long-term immunosuppression.
biospace.com

Jazz Doses First Patient in Broad Trial for Promising Cancer Drug

Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient in its EMERGE-201 Phase II clinical trial has been dosed. The trial is evaluating the therapeutic zepzelca (lurbinectedin) as a monotherapy in patients with urothelial carcinoma, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung and homologous recombination deficient (HRD) tumors. In June 2020, the...
