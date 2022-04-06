Lake of Egypt Water Honored for Having Best Tasting Water in United States

The U.S. is currently experiencing a new surge of Ukrainians refugees at the southern border, with over 2,000 arrivals in the past 10 days, The New York Times reports. The sharp uptick of Ukrainian migrants, who are joining those from other countries around the world, poses an "immediate challege" for U.S. border officials, the Times writes, considering authorities are already expecting a flood of activity once the restrictive Title 42 public health order is lifted at the end of May. The new arrivals also highlight the racial inequity at the border, where European migrants are treated seemingly more favorably than those from other regions.

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO