Williamson County, IL

Lake of Egypt Water Honored for Having Best Tasting Water in United States

 3 days ago

LAKE OF EGYPT – A Williamson County community is being touted as...

Pocono Record

War Dogs honored in Delaware Water Gap

America's War Dogs were honored recently at a special event in Delaware Water Gap. Organized by Paul and Maryann Baader, and hosted by the Delaware Water Gap Cemetery Association, the Ruff & Ready K-9 Corps. Memorial event drew modest crowds, including area veterans and Pennsylvania State Representative Rosemary Brown (R-189). ...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
TheRobesonian

Lumbee Tribe holds water ceremony to honor lake’s restoration

PEMBROKE — The 90-acre lake that ran dry at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton has been restored to its original glory and about 100 tribal members celebrated that fact on Friday. The Lumbee Tribe Elders Council from the Sacred Fire Foundation performed a water ceremony by the...
MAXTON, NC
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
The Week

Over 2,000 Ukrainian refugees arrived at America's southern border in the last 10 days

The U.S. is currently experiencing a new surge of Ukrainians refugees at the southern border, with over 2,000 arrivals in the past 10 days, The New York Times reports. The sharp uptick of Ukrainian migrants, who are joining those from other countries around the world, poses an "immediate challege" for U.S. border officials, the Times writes, considering authorities are already expecting a flood of activity once the restrictive Title 42 public health order is lifted at the end of May. The new arrivals also highlight the racial inequity at the border, where European migrants are treated seemingly more favorably than those from other regions.
IMMIGRATION
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
1440 WROK

Small Illinois Town Is Home To The State’s Best Water Adventures

Home to the state's best water adventures is a small Illinois town. Best Way To Beat Illinois' Summer Heat Is In The Water. Summer in Illinois can get hot. The best way to beat the heat is in the water. When I was growing up my parents thought I was part fish because I spent the whole time at the public pool across the street from our house.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC4

Lake Powell water storage capacity decreasing significantly

(ABC4) – Since the early 2000s, severe drought and increase in water demand have resulted in a significant drop in reservoir elevation and stored water. This has prompted a heightened level of interest in the current state and future of Lake Powell. Another issue has risen regarding the storage capacity of Lake Powell. If water […]
POLITICS
Daily Mail

U.S. pushes Jamaica to extradite Haiti politician suspected in plotting the assassination of President Jovenel Moise

The United States requested the extradition from Jamaica of a former politician allegedly connected to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph, whom the Haitian government considers a key suspect in the July 7, 2021 murder of Moïse, was arrested in Jamaica on January 20 after having fled Haiti.
U.S. POLITICS
Kait 8

Greene County lake’s water levels have fishermen concerned

DELAPLAINE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stopped pumping Lake Ashbaugh and it has the fishermen who enjoy the spot looking for answers. The Game and Fish Commission had a contract with a local business to pump the lake, but the contract ended this year. Pumping the...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Whiskey Riff

North Carolina Legalizes Black Bear Hunting In Bear Sanctuaries For The First Time In Decades

A longstanding ban on bear hunting in North Carolina has been lifted by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, allowing bear hunting in three sanctuaries in the state. Bear hunting has been banned in North Carolina’s Panthertown-Bonas Defeat, Standing Indian and Pisgah Bear sanctuaries since 1971. According to The Guardian, the North Carolina commission voted to allow bear hunting in the three sanctuaries, spanning over 92,500 acres of mountainous forests in the southern part of the state. The sanctuaries are set to […] The post North Carolina Legalizes Black Bear Hunting In Bear Sanctuaries For The First Time In Decades first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS

