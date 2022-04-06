Planned Power Outage in Carmi Thursday

TULSA, Oklahoma - A power outage in Tulsa near Rogers High School and 21st and Harvard is affecting PSO customers. The outage occurred Friday, March 18 around 3:35 p.m., with approximately 1,975 customers affected. The estimated restoration time is around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
There will be a planned outage in a part of downtown Ellsworth on Friday, March 25th. The outage will affect Laurel Street, South Street and West Maple Street. Work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and last approximately 2 hours. The service interruption is necessary so line crews can...
POTLATCH - On Sunday, March 27, Clearwater Power customers located in the areas shown on the attached map will experience a planned electrical power outage between the hours of 8:00am - 6:00pm. This outage will affect customers in the following areas: Avon, Clarkia, Desmet, Emida, Farmington, Fernwood, Garfield, Harvard, Potlatch,...
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Heavy winds are hitting areas of the Rio Grande Valley and reports of power outages are coming in and companies are responding to residents impacted. AEP Texas AEP Texas crews reported they are working to restore power to approximately 2,000 Pharr area residents. Due to the heavy winds, AEP […]
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — More than 1,000 people were without power for a few hours Saturday, and the culprit behind the outage appears to have been found. According to a spokesperson for Appalachian Power, a squirrel got into a substation Saturday, knocking out power for around 1,221 customers in the Lynchburg area.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain View Electric, which has a wide service area (see below) in Southern Colorado, reported Thursday morning it is seeing multiple outages. The power company says it’s dealing with more than 6,000 outage reports in Monument, Colorado Springs, and surrounding areas. An automated message said...
The power outages around the Edwardsville area on Tuesday, especially on and around Main Street, can be attributed to high winds.
"Extra crews have been brought in to assist with restoration efforts," Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch said. "Crews will work into the night to safely restore the remaining customers."
BIXBY, Oklahoma - Several OG&E customers are experiencing power outages in Bixby during severe thunderstorms. Approximately 1,498 customers were affected around 10:06 p.m. on March 17. Restoration of power is expected around 2:27 a.m. on March 18.
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - There are reports of significant damage in and around Madisonville due to the storms that pushed through the area Monday night but no serious injuries have been reported, according to Madison County Sheriff Bobby Adams. Most of the damage is reported on the west side of...
