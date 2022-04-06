ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmi, IL

Planned Power Outage in Carmi Thursday

By Barry Wright
wqrlradio.com
 3 days ago

CARMI – The City of Carmi says there will be a...

www.wqrlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Power Outage In Tulsa Affects Several PSO Customers

TULSA, Oklahoma - A power outage in Tulsa near Rogers High School and 21st and Harvard is affecting PSO customers. The outage occurred Friday, March 18 around 3:35 p.m., with approximately 1,975 customers affected. The estimated restoration time is around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
TULSA, OK
ValleyCentral

Reports of power outages due to heavy winds

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Heavy winds are hitting areas of the Rio Grande Valley and reports of power outages are coming in and companies are responding to residents impacted. AEP Texas AEP Texas crews reported they are working to restore power to approximately 2,000 Pharr area residents. Due to the heavy winds, AEP […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Carmi, IL
Government
City
Carmi, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
WSET

Squirrel causes power outage in Downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — More than 1,000 people were without power for a few hours Saturday, and the culprit behind the outage appears to have been found. According to a spokesperson for Appalachian Power, a squirrel got into a substation Saturday, knocking out power for around 1,221 customers in the Lynchburg area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
FOX21News.com

Power outages affecting thousands in Monument, Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain View Electric, which has a wide service area (see below) in Southern Colorado, reported Thursday morning it is seeing multiple outages. The power company says it’s dealing with more than 6,000 outage reports in Monument, Colorado Springs, and surrounding areas. An automated message said...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
News On 6

OG&E Customers Experience Power Outages In Bixby

BIXBY, Oklahoma - Several OG&E customers are experiencing power outages in Bixby during severe thunderstorms. Approximately 1,498 customers were affected around 10:06 p.m. on March 17. Restoration of power is expected around 2:27 a.m. on March 18.
BIXBY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage
KBTX.com

Power outages and storm damage reported in Madisonville area

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - There are reports of significant damage in and around Madisonville due to the storms that pushed through the area Monday night but no serious injuries have been reported, according to Madison County Sheriff Bobby Adams. Most of the damage is reported on the west side of...
MADISONVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy