ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Mt. Vernon Man Facing Child Porn Charges

wqrlradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. VERNON – A Mt. Vernon man was charged Tuesday morning in Jefferson County Court with seven felony child pornography offenses. According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Detective Bobby Wallace, the sheriff’s office...

www.wqrlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-sheriff bribery gets 10 years; already has life for rapes

A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same as his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys.U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. “Jack" Strain to pay a $10,000 fine, federal prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday. Strain pleaded guilty to one of 16 federal charges against him on Dec. 1, 2021, and prosecutors dropped the others. The plea came weeks after a St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Strain on eight charges including four counts of aggravated rape...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Naive’ college student lied to police to protect Bute park killer

A “naïve” college student in “awe” of a teenage girl convicted of murdering a man in a Cardiff park was manipulated into lying to police about her whereabouts, a court has been told.Lewis Newman, 18, of Ventnor Place, Mynachdy, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he falsely told detectives Dionne Timms-Williams had stayed at his home on the night of the fatal assault on Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park.Dr Jenkins, a consultant psychiatrist and father-of-two, was “cruelly beaten” and “tortured” during a prolonged homophobic attack by Timms-Williams and two men in the early hours of July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KX News

Cassandra Black Elk pleads not guilty, jury trial scheduled for Aug. 2

Twenty-six-year-old Cassandra Black Elk appeared in a virtual court hearing Monday morning in a separate child neglect case. Police say they found a 3-week-old dead while in Black Elk’s care. According to court documents, Black Elk was allegedly too intoxicated to care for her child, resulting in the infant’s death. In court, Black Elk waived […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, IL
County
Jefferson County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, IL
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, IL
Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: Man Kills Brother For Trying To Get Into His House

The Kentucky State Police received a call in reference to a shooting on Cabin Creek Rd, located in the Redfox community of Knott County. Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and the initial investigation indicated that Harold Gevedon, 55, of Redfox was attempting to unlawfully gain entry into the residence of his brother Tony Gevedon, 59, of Redfox.
REDFOX, KY
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department responds to drive-by shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Friday, April 8, 2022, shortly before 8:00 p.m., officers responded to 5000 block of Conrad Street in reference to a drive-by shooting. Once officers arrived they discovered that two houses were struck by gunfire. An investigation revealed the shots came from a gunman traveling in a […]
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy