ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Legislators Introduce Bills To Recruit And Retain Police Officers

By Ashley Hanley
minnesota93.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) — Two Minnesota legislators are working on a bill that would offer law enforcement...

minnesota93.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Minnesota's Walz ranked 31st in nationwide governor report

(The Center Square) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz received two out of five stars for economics policies in a new ranking of U.S. governors. The report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) grades the 50 governors by metrics related to economic freedom. Walz, who’s running for reelection this...
MINNESOTA STATE
WPMI

Mobile County lawmaker introduces lottery legislation

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Lottery legislation introduced this week by Chip Brown (R-Mobile County) advanced out of committee in the House Thursday. If it passes, the Alabama Education Lottery could be on the ballot for voters to decide on this November. Brown's proposal is a straight education lotto and not tied to casino or sports betting proposals that have bogged down other bills.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tama Theis
Person
Dan Wolgamott
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bills
La Crosse Tribune

Health Care Workforce Report highlights nursing shortage, Gundersen implementing programs to recruit, retain nurses

The “nursing shortage has arrived,” the newest state Health Care Workforce report proclaims, with the pandemic hastening the previously predicted staffing crisis. The perfect storm of an aging workforce, with health care professionals retiring, coinciding with the growing senior population — the “silver tsunami” — has for years been anticipated by the Wisconsin Hospital Association, per data from its annual Health Care Workforce Report. And amid the pandemic extreme burnout has led more staff to leave their positions — and possibly the medical field entirely — in large numbers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Warren Times Observer

Automated driving bill introduced in house

Several Pennsylvania lawmakers are backing legislation to allow for driverless vehicle testing and eventual deployment. Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest, has introduced House Bill 2398 with support from 16 co-sponsors, including two Democrats. The Associated Press recently reported on a fleet of autonomous vehicle taxis that are up and running in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC 26 WGBA

Wisconsin receives C grade on health report card

Wisconsin received a C grade for overall health of people living in the state, according to a recent report by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The state’s overall population health grade is assessed by two categories, length and quality of life. Wisconsin’s scored a grade of C in both in the 2021 Wisconsin Population Health and Equity Report Card , which was released in March 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
One Green Planet

First-Ever National Legislation Introduced to End Sow Gestation Crates

As the pig industry rails against state and corporate policies aimed at banning the housing of sows in two-foot by seven-foot gestation crates, Congresswomen Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Nancy Mace, R-S.C., have proposed a nifty and straightforward solution: end the patchwork of state and corporate policies and ban the crates nationwide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Northstar Trains Won’t Run For Twins Games This Season, Report Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twins fans from the northwestern part of the metro area are reportedly going to have one fewer option to get to Twins games this season. The Star Tribune reports that the Northstar trains will not be running for games in 2022. According to the Strib report, Anoka County is withholding operational costs this year, which is preventing Metro Transit from running them. A statement Metro Transit sent to WCCO corroborates that report: “During the pandemic, transit ridership on commuter express routes declined significantly. Northstar was no exception to this, and at one point was down over 95% of pre-pandemic ridership....
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
thecentersquare.com

Ohio overtime changes, online marketplace bills signed into law

(The Center Square) – Ohio businesses will not have to pay employees overtime for some tasks, and high-volume online marketplace sellers will have to be identified after Gov. Mike DeWine signed two bills into law. Senate Bill 47, which spent more than a year in the General Assembly, was...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy