ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Pork Producers Press Politicians on Public Policies

By 95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePork producers are in Washington, D.C., as part of the National Pork Producers Council’s Capitol Hill fly-in. This week, the organization is highlighting top public policy issues facing the industry. NPPC says...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Dan Haggerty discusses policy vs. beliefs when it comes to politicians

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Dan Haggerty discusses policy vs. beliefs when it comes to politicians. The debate continues on whether to remove Gender Queer from school libraries in North...
POLITICS
95.3 MNC

U.S., Mexican Agriculture Secretaries Meet to Address Shared Priorities

United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Mexico Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Villalobos met this week to continue cooperation on shared priorities including open trade, science-based policy making, and sustainable and climate-smart agricultural production. Following their meetings, Vilsack and Villalobos announced that the United States and...
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

Senate Ag Leaders Ask Biden to Fill USDA Vacancies

Senators Debbie Stabenow, Chair of the Senate Ag Committee, and Ranking Member John Boozman asked President Biden to quickly fill vacancies at USDA. They say filling the open positions can help increase trade opportunities for American agriculture. In a letter sent to the White House, the leaders ask Biden to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Business
Washington, DC
Industry
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
creators.com

A Principled Politician

I dislike politicians. I don't trust people who are so desperately eager to run others' lives. But Rep. Ron Paul is different. He wants government to leave us alone. He promoted the benefits of limited government and free markets long before I'd even thought about them. I first interviewed Paul...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Capitol Hill#Nppc#African#H 2a Visa Program
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
95.3 MNC

The Risks of Planting Soybeans After Soybeans

Corn is no longer king. That’s according to USDA’s Prospective Plantings report released last week. Across the U.S. and Indiana, USDA projects there will be more soybean acres than corn acres. In the latest Purdue Crop Chat podcast, Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel addresses the risks associated...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Ag Economy Barometer Slides Lower, Producers Concerned About War’s Impact on Input Prices

The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer dipped to a reading of 113 in March, the weakest farmer sentiment reading since May 2020 which was in the early days of the pandemic. The March reading was 12 points lower than a month earlier and 36% lower than in March 2021. The decline in the barometer was driven both by weaker perceptions of current conditions and expectations for the future. Compared to February, the March Index of Current Conditions declined 19 points to 113 and the Index of Future Expectations declined 9 points to 113. When compared to a year earlier, producers’ appraisal of current conditions was down 44% while their expectations for the future fell 31%. The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted from March 14-18, 2022.
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Exclusive: Lawmakers press Meta on China ad policy

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is pressing Meta on its policy toward paid advertisements from Chinese state-sponsored media as the war in Ukraine continues and false Russian narratives proliferate, per a letter sent to CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday. Driving the news: The letter comes after Axios reported last week that...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy