Man whose work inspired the movie 'Dark Waters' next speaker at Town Hall Lecture Series in North Platte

By Telegraph staff reports
North Platte Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town Hall Lecture Series features speaker Robert Bilott at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the North Platte Community Playhouse. Bilott will share the harrowing journey of his epic 20-year legal battle against DuPont that exposed massive chemical contamination of unprecedented scale and scope. His story inspired the major motion picture “Dark...

nptelegraph.com

