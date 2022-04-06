ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Plaintiffs firm Labaton can't shake consultants' lawsuit over referral deal

By Mike Scarcella
 2 days ago
(Reuters) - Labaton Sucharow on Tuesday lost its bid in Manhattan federal court to dismiss a lawsuit claiming the plaintiffs' firm duped two consultants in 2015 to settle claims concerning certain fees they say were owed to them through a client-referral arrangement.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said in her ruling that the plaintiffs, French businessman Gérard Sillam and French attorney Aldric Saulnier, can pursue a "fraudulent inducement" claim against the 60-lawyer Labaton, which focuses on securities class actions, antitrust litigation and shareholder lawsuits.

The plaintiffs assert Labaton's alleged misrepresentations about the scope of its work led them to agree to a $100,000 settlement with the firm.

McMahon dismissed two other counts in the lawsuit, which was filed in August and alleged the firm "concealed from plaintiffs that it has earned millions of dollars from referred clients." The plaintiffs' complaint cited one matter in which they claimed they should receive $4.2 million from their referral of a European investment fund.

Labaton's lawyer, Mark Zauderer of New York's Ganfer Shore Leeds & Zauderer, did not immediately return messages on Wednesday seeking comment. Douglas Reda of Raiser & Kenniff, representing Sillam and Saulnier, did not immediately return similar requests.

Labaton has denied that it was retained between 2009 and 2014 by a client introduced to its lawyers by Sillam and Saulnier, and the firm contends that the consultants in the earlier settlement agreement relinquished any claims.

Prior to the settlement, the firm stated it had not been retained by a referred client, according to the complaint.

McMahon said the plaintiffs had provided enough information at this stage in the case to pursue a claim that Labaton misled them before the 2015 settlement into thinking it was not representing referred clients.

"If it turns out not to be true, Labaton will prevail in this lawsuit — but it cannot get the lawsuit dismissed by alleging that a well-pleaded factual allegation is not true," the judge wrote.

The judge's ruling was the latest development in a feud that has spanned more than a decade.

Labaton first hired Sillam in 2005 as a contractor, and he agreed to refer investment fund contacts to Labaton as potential securities class action plaintiffs, according to the complaint. Within a couple of years, McMahon recounted, the relationship "soured" and litigation ensued.

Labaton said in a statement last year that the lawsuit was an "improper attempt ... to extract money from the firm." In court filings, the firm denied making misrepresentations about its work.

The case is Sillam v. Labaton Sucharow LLP, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:21-cv-06675.

For Sillam: Douglas Reda of Raiser & Kenniff

For Labaton: Mark Zauderer of Ganfer Shore Leeds & Zauderer

