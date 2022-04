BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder announced on Monday that it has launched a new emergency alert system. The new system will allow police and fire departments to send alerts and warnings to the public via cellphones. The alerts will appear with sounds and text, similar to AMBER Alerts and National Weather Service emergency notices, on cellphones. Those alerts will be sent in a specific geographic area without requiring users to opt-in or subscribe to the service. (credit: CBS) The alerts are designed to enhance the city’s ability to alert the public to situations and hazards and when possible, include direction from...

BOULDER, CO ・ 26 DAYS AGO