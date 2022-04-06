ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Rhinos hosting final home series this weekend

By Luis Barrio
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Rhinos will host their final two home games of the season this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. vs. the Wichita Falls Warriors.

The 2021-22 season will culminate in the Rhinos’ annual Teddy Bear Toss in memory of Joni Arnett, a former model, UTEP professor, Rhino season ticket holder, and well-respected member of the community.

Arnett lost her life 15 years ago; she was involved in many charities throughout her young life, and giving, especially to organizations that benefitted children, was very important to her, according to Rhinos’ officials.

In Joni’s honor, fans are asked to bring new stuffed animals and toss them onto the ice after the Rhinos’ first goal on Saturday. All plush toys will be collected and donated to children in need.

The puck drops at the El Paso County Events Center at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and the first 200 fans at both games will receive rally towels, courtesy of Herndon’s Gift Shop.

Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the Coliseum Box Office.

With a valid Military ID Card or Veteran Identification Card, active and retired military personnel, veterans, and their families receive free admission to all home games. For details regarding ticketing, please call 915-533-9899.

