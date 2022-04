If you’ve ever experienced anxiety, whether chronically or in short spurts, you know how debilitating it can be. An anxiety attack can look like lots of different things—accelerated heartbeat, headaches, nausea, and restlessness. And perhaps the most frustrating, they can seemingly come out of nowhere. You may be able to connect the dots if you’re experiencing a particularly stressful phase of life, but it can just as easily be a random occurrence that makes you feel out of control of your own body. The best way to reduce symptoms of anxiety is to lead a lifestyle that prioritizes stress management. Nutrition is one way that you can prepare your body to manage stress.

