Multiple arrested in the state of Massachusetts for illegally killing deer are now facing additional charges. They currently face more than 50 charges in total. That’s right, folks — poaching deer remains a problem in the United States. We know that all of you Outsiders manage and pursue white-tailed deer the right way. But that can’t be said for everyone. There are some people out there who are willing to kill deer by any means necessary. That includes shooting deer out of season, shooting from public roadways, and using nighttime spotting. That was exactly the case near the tail end of last year in Massachusetts.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO