UEFA

Bayern Munich

ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Match ends, Villarreal 1, FC Bayern München 0....

www.espn.com

Daily Mail

Karim Benzema joins Cristiano Ronaldo in becoming the only players to score successive hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout stages... with striker also the first to net three in a game against Chelsea in Europe

Karim Benzema became just the second player in Champions League history to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the knockout stages of the competition after his three goals against Chelsea for Real Madrid. Prior to Wednesday night, the Frenchman's former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player to have scored...
Leon Goretzka
FOX Sports

Benzema defying time to reach his best at age 34

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — At an age when most top athletes are hoping to maintain their form, Karim Benzema is reaching the pinnacle of his career. The 34-year-old France striker is enjoying the best season of the 13 he has spent at Real Madrid and making a strong argument for being considered the top player in the world.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Stuttgart; Newcastle-Wolves in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Second-place Borussia Dortmund is nine points behind Bayern Munich with six rounds remaining in the Bundesliga and hoping to make amends for an embarrassing defeat when it visits Stuttgart. Dortmund fans were in party mood last weekend on their return to a full stadium for the first time in more than two years, but Leipzig spoiled their fun by snatching a 4-1 away win. It was Dortmund’s second heavy defeat at home in the league this season after the 5-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in February. It also had heavy losses at home to Ajax and Rangers in European competition so perhaps it’s a relief for Dortmund to be playing Stuttgart away. But Stuttgart has been improving, with two wins from four games without defeat, and Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team will be pushing for another win to climb away from the relegation zone.
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta: Spoils are shared in Europa League quarter-final first leg as goals from Luis Muriel and Willi Orban ensure entertaining draw

RB Leipzig and Atalanta played out an exciting draw in Germany to leave their Europa League quarter-final tie finely poised ahead of the return leg next week. Both clubs have struggled to replicate previous seasons' form so far this campaign but they put on a showcase of entertaining, if at times chaotic, football here.
CBS Sports

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Barcelona: Watch live, score updates from Europa League quarterfinals first leg

Europa League quarterfinal action on Thursday will see Eintracht Frankfurt host title favorites Barcelona. The first leg is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET, and you can watch the match live on Paramount+. Xavi's side enter the contest on a 13-game unbeaten streak having defeated Napoli and Galatasaray in the last two rounds to make it to this stage. Barça won both of their away games against their last two opponents in the competition and aim to win a third in this one.
CBS Sports

Soccer on TV: Manchester City vs. Liverpool, LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, Pepi vs. Bayern, Brasileirão among headliners

We got a massive weekend of soccer on the horizon. In the Premier League, the title race is on the docket as Manchester City host Liverpool. The margin of error in the scudetto race is razor-thin as Napoli host Fiorentina in Serie A action. In Germany, can USMNT youngster Ricardo Pepi end his cold streak against mighty Bayern Munich? Don't sleep on MLS as we are in store for some California love with Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy meeting for their first El Trafico of this young season. It's also opening day in the Brasileirão as Atlético Mineiro, led by Hulk, begin their title defense (you can catch all the action Paramount+).
