Demolition of aging buildings surrounding the Rice County Law Enforcement Center appears more likely. A committee has narrowed the recommended options for reusing county-owned land once the Sheriff’s Office moves to a new home. Both recommendations include demolishing multiple buildings, one which once was a storefront and offices for the Faribault Woolen Mill. County commissioners did not object to demolition Tuesday before turning to discussion of what to do with...

RICE COUNTY, MN ・ 23 DAYS AGO