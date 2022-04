Agriculture and non-ag students are celebrating Ag Week on Purdue’s campus this week. Ag Week is put on by a task force of 20 undergraduate students. “We all have a passion for and want to engage about the agricultural industry and the food industry, and just teach the students that aren’t a part of the College of Ag and may not know a whole lot about agriculture what we’re all about, what we’re doing to continually improve the industry,” says Purdue junior Ashley Porter, an agribusiness major and this year’s president of the Purdue Ag Week Task Force.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO