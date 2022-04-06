ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Angie Horkan shares two tasty beef spring roll recipes

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares recipes...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

23 Crazy-Good Ground Beef Casserole Recipes for Every Night of the Week

The reason everyone loves a casserole with ground beef is because a) they’re easy to make, b) they’re super cheap—a package of ground beef starts at $4.26 in most parts of the country—and c) they produce lots and lots of leftovers so you can stretch one recipe into several meals for lunch and dinner the next day.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Leavenworth Times

GRANDMA’S GROUND BEEF CASSEROLE

• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Spring Roll#Food Drink#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

This Homemade Beef Jerky Recipe Is the Ultimate Weekend Project for Kitchen Overachievers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Typically, I think of steak as the ultimate grilling food (and P.S.: Ever since I learned about Courteney Cox’s secret for a stellar one, I’ve changed up my routine). But I’ve got to hand it to Chef Genevieve LaMonaca: The chef and social media star with over 1.2 million fans on TikTok recently dropped a steak recipe I never saw coming.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

36 Tried-and-True 13×9 Recipes

These trustworthy 13x9 recipes will cook perfectly. From traditional classics to kid-friendly favorites, bank on these comforting casseroles to please everyone in your crew. My husband has a hearty appetite, our two kids never tire of pizza and I grow lots of zucchini, so this tasty tomato casserole is absolutely tops with us throughout the entire year. Once you’ve tried the recipe, you may even decide to grow more zucchini in your own garden next summer! —Lynn Bernstetter, White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
RECIPES
Channel 3000

The Madison modern supper club meal of our dreams

If we could create the best modern supper club meal from start to finish, meant to be enjoyed at a leisurely pace, it would look something like this. Start the Night Right | The Black Squirrel at Oz by Oz. You didn’t order an Old-Fashioned sweet? How dare you? But...
MADISON, WI
Wide Open Eats

10 Unique Hand Pie Recipes That Are Portable and Damn Tasty

Pie is a flaky, golden brown concoction that we all know and love. But... you know what might be better than a whole pie? A HAND PIE. Pies that you can walk around eating! No forks, no plates needed! Plus, it's a superior pie crust-to-pie filling ratio than regular pie... but that's just our opinion. These hand pies, however, are truly unique, and they're from all around the world. Are you ready to eat?
RECIPES
30Seconds

Best Baked Barbecued Chicken Recipe: This Easy BBQ Chicken Recipe Is on Fire

Craving barbecue chicken but not ready to clean up that grill yet? Instead of firing up the grill, make this easy oven-baked barbecue chicken recipe. The homemade barbecue sauce is super flavorful and easy to make. It makes all the difference in the world for this BBQ chicken recipe. Browning the chicken first helps crisp up the skin. Yum! Great served with potato salad, cole slaw and baked beans.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy