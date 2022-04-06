Angie Horkan shares two tasty beef spring roll recipes

Pie is a flaky, golden brown concoction that we all know and love. But... you know what might be better than a whole pie? A HAND PIE. Pies that you can walk around eating! No forks, no plates needed! Plus, it's a superior pie crust-to-pie filling ratio than regular pie... but that's just our opinion. These hand pies, however, are truly unique, and they're from all around the world. Are you ready to eat?

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO