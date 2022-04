Podcast featuring Dr. Marie Gould Harper, Dean, Wallace E. Boston School of Business and. Dr. Bjorn Mercer, DMA, Department Chair, Communication and World Languages. Fostering a positive work culture requires effort and collaboration among all levels of management. In this episode, Dr. Marie Gould Harper talks to APU’s Dr. Bjorn Mercer about the components needed for a positive work culture including focusing on employee wellness, fostering social connections, providing meaning, listening and more. Learn about ways to change an organization’s culture and the invaluable role of middle management to be in tune with employees to help them along their career path.

SOFTWARE ・ 24 DAYS AGO