About Town

This year’s event will take place at Hunter Ranch with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, in a four-man scrambles format. The tournament’s title sponsor is Sky River RV. “Over the last six years we raised over $200,000 with all monies going to organizations that support our kids in Paso Robles. said organizer Rick Goree of State Farm Insurance in Paso Robles. Boy Scouts, Skills USA, Paso Schools, Boys & Girls Club, Paso Robles Youth Arts, Children’s Museum, Jack’s Helping Hands, Youth Sports, and many more. “Our community rallies around causes such as this. Businesses donate, people volunteer and the golfers make it possible to have a successful event like this. Our goal this year is to net $30,000!”

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO