About Town

Galt, CA

The city of Galt is hosting a new Saturday Market on the first Saturday of the month, April through October. The event will take place on the Fourth Street Promenade and last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors will offer food, produce, fresh flowers, and arts and crafts....

NorthEast Times

Northeast Jewish Life will hold an all-ages Purim Car & Walking Parade on Sunday, March 20, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Beth Ami, 9201 Old Bustleton Ave. Participants are welcome to decorate their cars and dress up in costume. The day will include music and shalach manot goodie bags Donations to a food pantry will be accepted. To register, email northeast@kehillah.jewishphilly.org or visit www.jewishphilly.org/purimparade. ••
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Albany Herald

Great Wolf Lodge offering Spring Break escape

Spring break is quickly approaching, and for those wanting a sure thing weather-wise Great Wolf Lodge has the celebration for you. Guaranteeing 84-degree temperatures in its indoor water park, Great Wolf Lodge LaGrange is holding a Spring Breakout celebration running now through May 1. During that time, Great Wolf Lodge...
YOGA
KRIS 6 News

City begins North Beach History Plaza project

A project that has been in the works for years is finally about to become reality. The City of Corpus Christi kicked off the North Beach History Plaza project Friday morning. The North Beach Community Association has been working on this family-oriented educational plaza for years.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Galt, CA
Galt, CA
WBRE

Veterans Voices: Pysanky Easter Eggs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Paying tribute to our armed service members- comes in all different shapes and sizes, and a display of artistic eggs in Schuylkill County is proof. On this week’s veterans voices, a local artist wanted to do something special to pay tribute to her military grandfather, so she designed a delicate piece of […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
OBA

Gulf Shores Lions Golf tourney April 15 at Peninsula

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Registration and sponsorship opportunities are open for the 47th Annual Gulf Shores Lions Club Max Wilson Memorial Golf for Sight Tournament scheduled Friday, April 15 at Peninsula Golf Club. The 4-ball tourney utilizes a blind draw to pair up two person teams...
GULF SHORES, AL
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Rotary Club hosting annual golf tournament on May 7

This year’s event will take place at Hunter Ranch with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, in a four-man scrambles format. The tournament’s title sponsor is Sky River RV. “Over the last six years we raised over $200,000 with all monies going to organizations that support our kids in Paso Robles. said organizer Rick Goree of State Farm Insurance in Paso Robles. Boy Scouts, Skills USA, Paso Schools, Boys & Girls Club, Paso Robles Youth Arts, Children’s Museum, Jack’s Helping Hands, Youth Sports, and many more. “Our community rallies around causes such as this. Businesses donate, people volunteer and the golfers make it possible to have a successful event like this. Our goal this year is to net $30,000!”
PASO ROBLES, CA

