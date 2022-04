PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 2-year-old is in extremely critical condition after nearly drowning in a backyard swimming pool at home in the area of 48th Street and Baseline Road. Phoenix Fire paramedics rushed to the home and found the toddler unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics started CPR on the boy who was then taken to a nearby hospital.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 26 DAYS AGO