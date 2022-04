Paul Cada, the wildfire program administrator for Vail Fire and Emergency Services, has been selected as one of six individuals and organizations across the country to receive a Wildfire Mitigation Award in recognition of his exemplary commitment to community wildfire risk reduction. The Wildfire Mitigation Awards program was established in 2014 by the National Association of State Foresters, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the National Fire Protection Association, and the USDA Forest Service to help demonstrate the societal value wildfire mitigation efforts provide.

VAIL, CO ・ 17 DAYS AGO