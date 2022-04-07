ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain ‘planning to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine’, reports claim

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
 1 day ago

The UK is reportedly gearing up to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine as top military officials warn the next three weeks will be critical in determining the outcome of the war with Russia .

Further support for Ukraine is expected to be announced in the coming days, The Times has reported, which could include more anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles.

The Ministry of Defence is considering sending a reconnaissance or long-range patrol vehicle, such as the Jackal, or a protected patrol vehicle, such as the Mastiff, according to the newspaper.

Defence chiefs hope the vehicles, which will be stripped of sensitive equipment, could be used by Ukrainian forces to advance further on Russian forces.

Follow our live updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine here

It has also been suggested that UK troops will be sent to carry out training in nations bordering Ukraine.

A senior government source told The Times : “The next three weeks will be critical. [The Ukrainians] have already partly won. They have exhausted the Russian army, won the battle of occupation and condemned Putin to eternal isolation.

“Can they push back the Russian army? Can they break the Russian army? Possibly. Depends on what we can all give.”

The UK’s decision to boost Ukraine’s physical defences follows a move from the Czech Republic, which reportedly sent T-72 tanks and BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine . It would be the first Nato country to do so.

It comes as Ukraine has told residents in the country’s east to “flee now or face the threat of death” as Russia’s offensive threatens to move southeastwards after withdrawing from the north last week.

“Later, people will come under fire,” deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, “and we won’t be able to do anything to help them.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow is now marshalling reinforcements and trying to push deeper into the country’s east, where the Kremlin has said its goal is to “liberate” the Donbas.

“The fate of our land and of our people is being decided. We know what we are fighting for. And we will do everything to win,” Mr Zelensky said, six weeks into the war.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

The Independent

The Independent

