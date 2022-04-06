The Dunwoody City Council recently approved the 2022 paving plan, which will cover 33 streets and 15 lane miles, with work beginning in the spring. “Despite an uptick in oil prices and other materials, the city will be able to complete all of the streets in the 2022 paving plan, including three additional neighborhood streets originally scheduled for 2023 and 2024,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith in a statement.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 22 DAYS AGO