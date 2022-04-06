Junction City Commissioners have approved the necessary community improvement district and addendum to the development agreement for a new store anticipated to come to East Chestnut Street. Burkes will be a department-type store planned for the former Gordman's Building. Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said the area was developed some years...
TUPELO • City officials plan to spend more than $3 million for maintenance on nearly 60 streets by the end of the year. With a budget of $4.1 million and a wishlist totaling $3.3 million, Public Works Director Chuck Williams said during a Monday work session he was positive the city would pave or repair all 58 streets recommended by council members.
DENNIS TOWNSHIP - Drivers frequenting Dennisville-Petersburg Road will be impacted by paving work starting Wednesday, Cape May County officials said. Paving will start just east of the railroad crossing, near the township municipal building’s driveway, the county said Tuesday in a news release. The paving will extend east and will end about a half-mile west of the Woodbine roundabout.
Citizens benefit when water and sewer lines in their neighborhoods are replaced, but there’s a downside: the work isn’t pretty and leaves scars behind in the form of damaged streets dug up during the process. However, Mount Airy officials have acted to remedy that where a major water-sewer...
The Dunwoody City Council recently approved the 2022 paving plan, which will cover 33 streets and 15 lane miles, with work beginning in the spring. “Despite an uptick in oil prices and other materials, the city will be able to complete all of the streets in the 2022 paving plan, including three additional neighborhood streets originally scheduled for 2023 and 2024,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith in a statement.
Are you wondering if that bumpy, hole-filled road you drive on every day is going to be paved this spring? Well, now you can find out!. The city of Pittsfield’s spring paving list is now available on the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org. The document, “2022 Road Work Program,” can...
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Work is scheduled to begin Monday on a $9.5 million paving and repair project on a seven-mile section of the highway from the West Virginia line past the Cannonsburg exit, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The right lane of westbound traffic will be closed this...
MACOMB — This Saturday at 10 a.m., an important meeting is being held in the community room of. Gretchen DeJaynes, County Clerk, and Emily Flynn, County Registrar, will explain the new redistricting maps for local, state, and national elections. For the first time McDonough County and Macomb have been...
Comments / 0