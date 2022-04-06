Councilwoman O'Brien Praises Phoenix City Council Passing of New Deer Valley Airport Restaurant

​In more exciting news for Deer Valley Airport (DVT), the Phoenix City Council just voted 9-0 to approve a new restaurant for the DVT Terminal. This new restaurant will be called Barrio Brewing and is made possible in partnership with Kind Hospitality. Barrio Brewing will feature local micro brews and regional favorites, serving contemporary Mexican cuisine and traditional pub grub. Travelers and neighborhood patrons will enjoy an earthy, down-home, comfortable dining experience. Barrio Brewing is expected to be an anchor for what is to come for the DVT Terminal.

“I cannot express enough how thrilled my community and I are to see this restaurant space getting new life," Councilwoman Ann O'Brien said. "The previous restaurant hosted many community gatherings from former Councilwoman Williams’ monthly meetings to Community Alliances and Block Watch meetings. When that restaurant closed due to COVID, North Phoenix lost a treasured establishment in our community. I'm c​onfident Barrio Brewing will become a new community hub."

The previous DVT Terminal restaurant was a classic diner-style that invited plane enthusiasts from all over the Valley to watch the planes take off and land. As a result of COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic, the previous restaurant was forced to close its doors. Barrio Brewing is an existing concept based out of Tucson with an additional location in the Mesa-Gateway Airport.

In 2020, Deer Valley Airport was the fifth-busiest airport in the world for touch and goes, thanks to the two flight schools that operated out of the airport. Since the pandemic, one of the flight schools moved to the Goodyear Airport, leaving lots of room to expand and grow. Being one of few municipal airports in the country to have two runways, DVT is prime for an upgrade and pivot to match the needs of the transforming community around it.