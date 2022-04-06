ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor Mayor eyeing Congressional run

By Tommie Lee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenton Harbor’s mayor has announced a run for Congress. Mayor Marcus Muhammad has posted on social media, hinting that he might run as an independent in the race for the 4th Congressional...

New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
WDIO-TV

Two Harbors residents start petition to recall their mayor

Two Harbors voters are challenging their mayor with a petition to have him recalled from office. The Recall or Resign Committee aims to have Mayor Chris Swanson removed from office. They claim the mayor has engaged in business endeavors that are a conflict of interest. Chair of the committee Todd...
TWO HARBORS, MN
Washington Examiner

Iowa senator savages Biden nominee over past tweets about her appearance

Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
IOWA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Meet the candidates running for mayor in Kinderhook

Most elections happen much later in the year, but the village of Kinderhook does things a little different. On Tuesday, March 15, the village will choose, among other positions, who will become the next mayor. A local college student is even throwing his hat in the ring.
KINDERHOOK, NY
Columbia Daily Herald

Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles announces run for 5th Congressional District

Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles announced on Tuesday that he will run for the 5th Congressional District seat after expressing interest earlier this year. The newly-formed district has drawn interest among Republican candidates when the boundaries were reconfigured to encompass all of Maury County, or Ogles' home base. Ogles made the announcement on Super Talk Radio 99.7...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
