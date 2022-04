Donna M. Clark, 66, Warsaw, formerly of North Manchester, Indiana, passed away on the morning of March 31, 2022 at Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The daughter of Maverne “Gene” and Helen Irene (Young) Stamate, Donna was born in Wabash, Indiana, on August 25, 1955. When Donna was born, her mother signed her up as a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a membership that she carried throughout her life.

NORTH MANCHESTER, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO