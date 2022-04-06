Ronald Eugene “Ron” Rybolt

After 97 years of life Taylor High passed away March 15, 2022. He was born on the family homestead to Rex and Zella (Taylor) High February 2, 1925, in South Poe Valley, Klamath Falls. He spent his youth playing with his cousins and working on the family ranch. After high school, he joined the Navy in 1944. He was honorably discharged and returned to live and work on the family ranch. On May 1, 1948, he married Betty King. The family continued to run the ranch operation until his retirement. Taylor lived on the family homestead until his death. Coffee was always available in his home every morning with regular visitors Gary Voight and Bob Langley. He also traded stories with follow ranchers every Tuesday at the Klamath Livestock Auction Yard. He was loved and admired by many. A memorial service will be held at the South Poe Valley Parks and Recreation building (The Grange Hall) April 2, 2022, at 1:00 PM. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Betty, sons Terry, Martin, son-in-law Bruce Jensen, and brother Joseph Taylor. Taylor is survived by son Dean (Vickie) High, daughter Brenda (High) Jensen, grandchildren Andy High (Jenn), Melissa High, Martin Jensen, and three great-grandchildren In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bedfield Cemetery (501C3)1582070-93, c/o Cara Ginestar 17434 S Poe Valley Rd, Klamath Falls, OR 97603 or a .

