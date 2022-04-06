ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas City, IN

Ronald Eugene “Ron” Rybolt

Your News Local
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald Eugene “Ron” Rybolt, age 80, of Dayton, passed away on February 18, 2022. He was born in Gas City, Indiana, on March 11, 1941, the son of the late A.C. Rybolt and Mary Apostol. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Shirley Clasby, Sue...

www.yournewslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

High, Taylor Eugene

After 97 years of life Taylor High passed away March 15, 2022. He was born on the family homestead to Rex and Zella (Taylor) High February 2, 1925, in South Poe Valley, Klamath Falls. He spent his youth playing with his cousins and working on the family ranch. After high school, he joined the Navy in 1944. He was honorably discharged and returned to live and work on the family ranch. On May 1, 1948, he married Betty King. The family continued to run the ranch operation until his retirement. Taylor lived on the family homestead until his death. Coffee was always available in his home every morning with regular visitors Gary Voight and Bob Langley. He also traded stories with follow ranchers every Tuesday at the Klamath Livestock Auction Yard. He was loved and admired by many. A memorial service will be held at the South Poe Valley Parks and Recreation building (The Grange Hall) April 2, 2022, at 1:00 PM. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Betty, sons Terry, Martin, son-in-law Bruce Jensen, and brother Joseph Taylor. Taylor is survived by son Dean (Vickie) High, daughter Brenda (High) Jensen, grandchildren Andy High (Jenn), Melissa High, Martin Jensen, and three great-grandchildren In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bedfield Cemetery (501C3)1582070-93, c/o Cara Ginestar 17434 S Poe Valley Rd, Klamath Falls, OR 97603 or a .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Your News Local

Daniel Lee Peal

Daniel Lee Peal, 66, Marion, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 11, 1955, to Gerald and Mary Peal. On September 5, 1989, he married Kellie Golding, who survives. Following Daniel’s graduation from South...
MARION, IN
Hanford Sentinel

Eugene "Gene" Ying

Eugene (Gene) Ying of Selma, CA passed away at the age of 93 on March 3, 2022 at Kaiser Permanente Fresno. Gene was born in Hanford, CA on February 9, 1929 to Chan Quong (C.Q.) and Ruby Ying. Gene was raised in the Hanford area neighborhood now known as Hanfords...
HANFORD, CA
Your News Local

Donna M. Clark

Donna M. Clark, 66, Warsaw, formerly of North Manchester, Indiana, passed away on the morning of March 31, 2022 at Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The daughter of Maverne “Gene” and Helen Irene (Young) Stamate, Donna was born in Wabash, Indiana, on August 25, 1955. When Donna was born, her mother signed her up as a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a membership that she carried throughout her life.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gas City, IN
Gas City, IN
Obituaries
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Morristown, IN
State
Indiana State
Your News Local

Tiffany Ray Smith

Tiffany Ray Smith, 31, of Lagro, Indiana, died at 9:54 pm, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at a friend’s house in Peru, Indiana. She was born on January 19, 1991, in Huntington, Indiana, to Carl “Ray” Smith and Michelle (Stouffer) Krieg. Tiffany was a member of the Lagro...
LAGRO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy