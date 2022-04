Robert “Bob” L. Jolliff, 77, Upland, formerly of Marion, went to be with The Lord at 2:16 pm on Monday, April 4, 2022, at University Nursing Center in Upland. He was born in Marion on May 17, 1944, to Willard and Pauline (Walker) Jolliff. On May 20, 1972, he married Sylvia J. King, and she survives.

MARION, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO