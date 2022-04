Priscilla J. Dillard-Hodge, age 100, of Marion went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022 in her home. Priscilla was born on March 12, 1922 in Van Buren, Indiana the daughter of the late Isaac and Iva (Heckard) Glover. She married her first husband, Robert Dillard, and he preceded her in death on October 23, 1997. She married Billy Joe Hodge on September 9, 2004, and he preceded her in death on July 3, 2013.

