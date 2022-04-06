ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Priscilla J. Dillard-Hodge

Your News Local
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePriscilla J. Dillard-Hodge, age 100, of Marion went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022 in her home. Priscilla was born on March 12, 1922 in Van Buren, Indiana the daughter of the late Isaac and Iva (Heckard) Glover. She married her first husband, Robert Dillard, and he...

www.yournewslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Dillard, Charlotte Louise Kent

Charlotte Louise Kent Dillard (72) passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany, MS. She was born June 23, 1949, in Baldwyn, MS to the late Jimmie Louise Prather Kent and Vivian Noel Kent. Charlotte was a beautician and later became a successful independent insurance agent. She loved being with her family, was an avid reader, and enjoyed puzzle books. Charlotte also had a great appreciation of history and treasured collecting antiques. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Tim Dillard; her son, Andy Dillard (Brooke); her grandchildren, McKinley Dillard, Mary-Claire Dillard and McClain Dillard all of New Albany. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles (Charlie) Noel Kent; her nephew, Jason Kent and her beloved dog, Dillon. Services are 6 pm Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Lighthouse Baptist Church in New Albany. Visitation will be 2-6 Sunday at the church. Pallbearers are; Alex Boxx, Mark Todd Duggar, Jeffery Hall, Tyler Looney, Tommy Hardin and Bo Hefner. Honorary pallbearers are; Walker Kent, Charlie Dillard, Kenny Dillard, Ricky Dillard, Tommy Boxx and Ray Looney. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
BALDWYN, MS
Your News Local

Daniel Lee Peal

Daniel Lee Peal, 66, Marion, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 11, 1955, to Gerald and Mary Peal. On September 5, 1989, he married Kellie Golding, who survives. Following Daniel’s graduation from South...
MARION, IN
Your News Local

Elizabeth Ann Harrell

Elizabeth Ann Harrell, 89, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 3:33 am, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 12, 1933, in Wabash, Indiana, to Ruth (Hoffman) Smith. Elizabeth was a 1951 graduate of Wabash High School. She worked and retired from Wabash Magnetics after 32...
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Hoosier Homestead Award presented to local farms

STATEHOUSE- Area legislators announced the latest recipients of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms that have been owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more. The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. The program, instituted in 1976,...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Marion, IN
Obituaries
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Marion, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Van Buren, IN
Your News Local

Ronald Eugene “Ron” Rybolt

Ronald Eugene “Ron” Rybolt, age 80, of Dayton, passed away on February 18, 2022. He was born in Gas City, Indiana, on March 11, 1941, the son of the late A.C. Rybolt and Mary Apostol. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Shirley Clasby, Sue Burgess...
GAS CITY, IN
Your News Local

Mary Ann Vieau

Mary Ann Vieau, 63, of Silver Lake, Indiana, died at 8:50 pm, Monday, April 4, 2022, at Parkview Health Randallia in Fort Wayne. She was born on May 7, 1958, in Lakewood, New Jersey, to Walter and Emma (Gant) Newman. Mary Ann was a homemaker and also worked at the...
SILVER LAKE, IN
Your News Local

Robert “Bob” L. Jolliff

Robert “Bob” L. Jolliff, 77, Upland, formerly of Marion, went to be with The Lord at 2:16 pm on Monday, April 4, 2022, at University Nursing Center in Upland. He was born in Marion on May 17, 1944, to Willard and Pauline (Walker) Jolliff. On May 20, 1972, he married Sylvia J. King, and she survives.
MARION, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy