Priscilla J. Dillard-Hodge

Charlotte Louise Kent Dillard (72) passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany, MS. She was born June 23, 1949, in Baldwyn, MS to the late Jimmie Louise Prather Kent and Vivian Noel Kent. Charlotte was a beautician and later became a successful independent insurance agent. She loved being with her family, was an avid reader, and enjoyed puzzle books. Charlotte also had a great appreciation of history and treasured collecting antiques. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Tim Dillard; her son, Andy Dillard (Brooke); her grandchildren, McKinley Dillard, Mary-Claire Dillard and McClain Dillard all of New Albany. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles (Charlie) Noel Kent; her nephew, Jason Kent and her beloved dog, Dillon. Services are 6 pm Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Lighthouse Baptist Church in New Albany. Visitation will be 2-6 Sunday at the church. Pallbearers are; Alex Boxx, Mark Todd Duggar, Jeffery Hall, Tyler Looney, Tommy Hardin and Bo Hefner. Honorary pallbearers are; Walker Kent, Charlie Dillard, Kenny Dillard, Ricky Dillard, Tommy Boxx and Ray Looney. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

BALDWYN, MS ・ 11 DAYS AGO