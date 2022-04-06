Take a Tour of Brooke Shields’ $7.4 Million Pacific Palisades Home (PHOTOS)

When it comes to relationship milestones, moving in with a significant other is perhaps second only to getting hitched. There’s a reason why some psychologists have likened shopping for a shared living space at Ikea to a relationship death trap: The chances that you and your partner will be in 100 percent agreement with each and every design decision are slim to none. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been down this road before, and it’s a good thing their rekindled romance is by all accounts going swimmingly because boy, do they have decisions to make now that they’re going down it again. TMZ reports that the pair is in escrow for a roughly $55 million mansion on a 20,000-square-foot estate in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. The property, which is surrounded by woods, comes complete with 10 bedrooms, four kitchens, a wine cellar, an at-home movie theater, and an infinity pool. Oh, and it’s also overflowing with bathrooms. How many, you might ask? No less than 17.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO