Cat Cora enjoys encouraging her kids to experiment in the kitchen. She told Mashed in an exclusive interview that she looked up to her family members in the kitchen as a young child and said, "I think that, when I was younger, I was inspired by my mentors and, when I was very young, inspired by my mother and my father and my grandmother, being Greek American in a Greek community, inspired by the restaurateurs around us." It helped that her grandfather and godfather were in charge of restaurants and gave her perspective on what it takes to succeed in the competitive industry. And now, as a mother of six boys, Cora can't help but marvel at her own kids. She says that they inspire her as a chef and motivate her to do better.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO