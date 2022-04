RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada scored in each of its eight innings at the plate Tuesday, and cruised to a 20-5 midweek victory over Sacramento State. With 21 hits, it was the Pack’s third 20-run, 20-hit game of the campaign. All nine Pack starters recorded at least one hit, led by four players with three-hit games: Jacob Stinson, Dario Gomez, Landon Wallace, and Dawson Martin. Michael Ball also went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO