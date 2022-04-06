Model Nina Agdal Is Dating Ben Kaplan After Jack Brinkley-Cook Split: She’s ‘Super Happy’

Ben Kaplan, Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook. Courtesy of Ben Kaplan/Instagram; Shutterstock (2)

Nina’s new man! Nearly five months after Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook broke up, Us Weekly can confirm she has moved on with Ben Kaplan .

“They're definitely together,” a source exclusively tells Us of the model, 30, and the What Do You Meme? founder, noting they were recently spotted at LAX airport "canoodling" earlier this month. “They were hand-in-hand the whole time. His arm was on the small of her back. She seemed super happy.”

The insider adds that the twosome’s romance is still "relatively new.”

While the duo have not publicly addressed their budding connection, Kaplan is a successful businessman in his own right, launching the popular card game, What Do You Meme?, in 2016.

“We kind of all have our role in the company, which I think makes us really efficient,” Kaplan told ABC News in September 2016. “So all content decisions Elliot [Tebele] takes care of and anything that involves being really smart Ellie [Ballas] takes care of. He graduated from Stanford with a major in symbolic systems, which is like the hardest major in the world, and then all the easy stuff I do, so together we each have our role.”

The Denmark native’s relationship with Kaplan comes less than five months after she and Christie Brinkley ’s son, 26, went their separate ways .

Us previously confirmed that Agdal and the Rove founder, who she had been dating since 2017, had split in November 2021 after four years together .

“Everything is good,” the Agdal Method founder previously told Us in September 2019 of their romance. “Oh, my God, well, we’re not perfect. No relationship is perfect, but I think we just have a really sincere love for each other, and we support each other, we respect each other and we just love you each other!”

Agdal and Brinkley Cook first sparked dating speculation in July 2017 amid her split from Leonardo DiCaprio . The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the Oscar winner, 47, dated for nearly one year until calling it quits in May 2017 .

While Agdal has remained relatively coy about her love life , she knows exactly what she is looking for in a potential partner.

“If we have the same humor, we’re definitely going to get along and you will have a sweet spot in my heart,” she told W magazine in November 2016. “[Because] I love people that can laugh in good situations, bad situations and I just love weirdness. I’m all about embracing that!”

She continued: “I think it all comes down to a solid, good-hearted, smart, funny and happy man because if you have all of that, that’s all I want. So, I think you would be on the same page. [It’s] pretty simple.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper