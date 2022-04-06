ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Model Nina Agdal Is Dating Ben Kaplan After Jack Brinkley-Cook Split: She’s ‘Super Happy’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VSFT_0f1doHGM00
Ben Kaplan, Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook. Courtesy of Ben Kaplan/Instagram; Shutterstock (2)

Nina’s new man! Nearly five months after Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook broke up, Us Weekly can confirm she has moved on with Ben Kaplan .

Supermodel Nina Agdal: A Day in My Life!

Read article

“They're definitely together,” a source exclusively tells Us of the model, 30, and the What Do You Meme? founder, noting they were recently spotted at LAX airport "canoodling" earlier this month. “They were hand-in-hand the whole time. His arm was on the small of her back. She seemed super happy.”

The insider adds that the twosome’s romance is still "relatively new.”

While the duo have not publicly addressed their budding connection, Kaplan is a successful businessman in his own right, launching the popular card game, What Do You Meme?, in 2016.

Tom! Leo! Zayn! Celebrities Who Love Dating Models

Read article

“We kind of all have our role in the company, which I think makes us really efficient,” Kaplan told ABC News in September 2016. “So all content decisions Elliot [Tebele] takes care of and anything that involves being really smart Ellie [Ballas] takes care of. He graduated from Stanford with a major in symbolic systems, which is like the hardest major in the world, and then all the easy stuff I do, so together we each have our role.”

The Denmark native’s relationship with Kaplan comes less than five months after she and Christie Brinkley ’s son, 26, went their separate ways .

Us previously confirmed that Agdal and the Rove founder, who she had been dating since 2017, had split in November 2021 after four years together .

“Everything is good,” the Agdal Method founder previously told Us in September 2019 of their romance. “Oh, my God, well, we’re not perfect. No relationship is perfect, but I think we just have a really sincere love for each other, and we support each other, we respect each other and we just love you each other!”

Agdal and Brinkley Cook first sparked dating speculation in July 2017 amid her split from Leonardo DiCaprio . The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the Oscar winner, 47, dated for nearly one year until calling it quits in May 2017 .

Celebrity Couples and How They First Met

Read article

While Agdal has remained relatively coy about her love life , she knows exactly what she is looking for in a potential partner.

“If we have the same humor, we’re definitely going to get along and you will have a sweet spot in my heart,” she told W magazine in November 2016. “[Because] I love people that can laugh in good situations, bad situations and I just love weirdness. I’m all about embracing that!”

She continued: “I think it all comes down to a solid, good-hearted, smart, funny and happy man because if you have all of that, that’s all I want. So, I think you would be on the same page. [It’s] pretty simple.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert’s Boyfriend Is Food Blogger Yanni Georgoulakis: 5 Things to Know

Finding love again! Nearly two years after Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum announced their separation, Us Weekly can confirm that she’s moved on with Yanni Georgoulakis. The former Bachelorette, 37, has been dating the food blogger, also 37, for nearly one year. She previously confirmed to her Instagram followers in October 2021 that she had a […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Winter House’s Jason Cameron Reveals Where He Stands With Lindsay Hubbard, Calls Her ‘Strong’ for Sharing Pregnancy Loss

Nothing but love. Jason Cameron opened up about his relationship with Lindsay Hubbard after they split following the Bravo star’s miscarriage in summer 2021. “Lindsay and I are good,” the 35-year-old model exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 6, while attending an Urban Skin Rx dinner at Sei Less in New York City to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Agdal
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Christie Brinkley
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Magazine#Celebrity#Abc News#Stanford
SheKnows

Demi Moore Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating A Highly Respected Chef

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore has rarely been averse to sharing details regarding her personal life. The actress regularly offers updates about her three stunning daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and more recently showed her former husband a lot of support following news that he’s taking a step back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. But there’s one part of Moore’s life she’s kept pretty guarded as of late — her dating life. Now, however, a new report suggests the A Few Good Men star has been quietly dating chef Daniel Humm...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cher Admits She’s Having ‘Personal Problems’ As She Apologizes To Fans For Being ‘MIA’

Cher admitted that she’s struggling with ‘personal problems’ right now as she admits that these years are the ‘worst I’ve ever seen.’. Even the most fabulous people like Cher go through rough patches. The 75-year-old singer opened up to her fans about how times have been tough for her. “Sorry I’ve Been MIA,” she tweeted. “Been having Personal Problems.” She didn’t just leave it at that though. When one fan asked if she was doing ok, she unleashed her emotions and opened up about the extent of her problems.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

118K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy