Judge Johnston spent nearly two decades making sure Ames High was among the very best athletic programs in the state. From 2002 until his retirement in 2021, Johnston oversaw a Little Cyclone athletics program that won 21 state championships. During that time he also helped fund several upgrades to athletic facilities and equipment, and he devoted countless hours to making sure all the student-athlete needs were met at Ames.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO