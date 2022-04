Some thought that Manny Diaz would be an interesting pairing with head coach James Franklin but it seems he is fitting in perfectly so far. 247 Sports recently did an interview with the new Penn State defensive coordinator where he talked about how he is fitting in with his new team and also what he is expecting out of his defense. In the interview, he specifically discusses how the middle linebacker competition is going as well as a new emerging leader on the defense. When discussing the middle linebacker battle between Tyler Elsdon and kobe king he mentions how Elsdon continues to...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO