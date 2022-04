NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With red flag warnings expected to continue over the next several days, experts warned that complacency could be kindling for even more Texas wildfires."I know we sound like a broken record," said Adam Turner with the Texas A&M Forest Service. "But don't get complacent."The forest service is already staging firefighters in extremely dry areas that have the potential for a spark to turn into a fast-moving fire. They're urging everyone from the small towns to big cities to avoid doing anything that could provide that spark."Like you think wildfire happens in large ranches, you know 200...

