ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd replace Ye at Coachella

rewind1077.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIO, Calif. (AP) — Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are replacing rapper Ye in a headlining spot at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. A new lineup was posted on Wednesday announcing the...

rewind1077.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Kanye West Has Reportedly Pulled Out Of His Coachella Performance

Coachella announced the lineup for their 2022 festival a couple of weeks into the new year. Fans were happy to see Kanye West making a return to the stage on his own after his iconic 2011 performance. It didn’t take long for there to be some controversy surrounding the event....
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West Spotted Out in Beverly Hills After Backing Out of Coachella

It's business as usual for Kanye West -- despite dropping out of Coachella -- he's apparently still on his work grind ... stopping by a construction site in L.A. Ye was spotted in Beverly Hills Monday, just hours after we broke the story that he was no longer going to headline the music festival. For the most part, it appears Kanye's got his head buried in his phone ... perhaps reading fan reactions to his cancelation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Indio, CA
Entertainment
City
Coachella, CA
Coachella, CA
Entertainment
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Ye no longer performing at Grammys

NEW YORK (AP) — Ye will not be performing at the Grammys this year. A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday that his act had been pulled from the show, which is set to take place on April 3. A representative for Ye,...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

How to get tickets to Coachella 2022: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. After two years of pandemic-related cancellations, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, more commonly known simply as Coachella, is...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley History Museum auctioning Coachella, Stagecoach VIP passes

Coachella Valley History Museum officials today began auctioning off VIP passes to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. The Light the Date Grove Silent Auction will be held virtually starting Wednesday and running until March 31, with proceeds going toward the museum's project to install landscape lighting at the The post Coachella Valley History Museum auctioning Coachella, Stagecoach VIP passes appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Pulled Out of Headlining Coachella After Telling Kim He’s ‘Going Away to Get Help’

Click here to read the full article. Dropping out. Kanye West’s Coachella appearance is no longer in the cards for the rapper, per TMZ. According to sources who spoke to the outlet, Ye abruptly decided to pull out from the music festival lineup just weeks ahead of his scheduled performances. The 44-year-old rapper was set to headline the 2022 Coachella music festival during its two-weekend showcase on April 15th through the 17th, and April 22nd through the 24th in Indio, California. TMZ was the first to break the news on April 4, 2022, reporting that Kanye “decided to pull the plug...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Who Might Replace Kanye West at Coachella? Tyler, the Creator and Silk Sonic Are Available, But…

Click here to read the full article. When the 2022 Coachella lineup was announced back in early January, Swedish House Mafia had rare, almost unprecedented placement in the hierarchy of the festival’s all-important official poster: in a headliner-sized font, but at the bottom of the lineup, and with no specific date listed. A few days later, Variety unspooled several hundred words speculating about what that might mean, one possibility of which was that the festival was hedging its bets in case headliner Kanye West — who’d pulled out of a previous Coachella lineup literally days before it was announced — pulled out...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish House Mafia#Grammy Awards#The Associated Press#Ap
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
Adrian Holman

Last concert for Brockhampton to be at Coachella

All good things must come to an end, even one of the most eclectic boy bands ever. The group Brockhampton has stated that there last gig will be at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 16th and Saturday, April 23rd.
BET

Kanye West Drops Out Of Coachella Music Festival

Grammy Award-winning rapper Kanye West has pulled out of the upcoming Coachella Music Festival. Before recently taking home two golden gramophones for Donda, the artist was scheduled to perform during the closing of the two-weekend festival, which begins on April 15-17, and wraps on April 22-24. According to Variety, it...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Ye Pulls Out of Coachella Weeks Before He Was Set To Headline

Just a few weeks before Ye (formerly Kanye West) was set to headline the Coachella Music Festival on April 17 and 24, he pulled out. TMZ first reported the news. The other two headliners for the festival are Harry Styles and Billie Eilish with a long list of talented performers to fill out the rest of the two-weekend event. Swedish House Mafia is also listed as a guest artist, with their band name appearing under the “Returning to the Desert” poster subheading. Many believe that the EDM supergroup will take Ye’s slot at the festival.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
papermag.com

Coachella Announces New Artist Residency

Coachella announced Friday that it would be launching "a first-of-its-kind artist residency" this year. Cactus Plant Flea Market for Coachella 2022. \n\nSet for a first-of-its-kind artist residency at Coachella 2022. More from this collaboration will debut ahead of the show, and on-site in the desert \n \nCactus Plant Flea Market for Coachella billboards; Los Angeles, CApic.twitter.com/sN36bwgLIi.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Kanye West Pulls Out of Coachella One Week Ahead of Opening Weekend

Kanye West was scheduled to perform at Coachella starting next weekend. That plan has been nixed. According to TMZ, Ye has canceled his appearance and headlining performance. Kanye West was to join Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Swedish House Mafia as headliners. TMZ notes Travis Scott was scheduled to join...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy