This car’s engine bay is home to Carroll Shelby’s finest V8. and immediately thought to yourself, "I have to have that"? As automotive enthusiasts, we have all likely experienced this form of nostalgic longing for a vehicle that seems almost unattainable at the time. That car, for many, was the first generation Mustang which they soon realized was not nearly as hard to get as they once imagined. In all likelihood, this particular car brings back some memories for you, the reader, as it did for us. This Mustang may be the perfect car for you, but there is one question that we need to answer first. Why should it be?

CARS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO