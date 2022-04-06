ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Auto review: 2023 CX-50 2.5 Turbo is a Mazda with a difference

Greater Milwaukee Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe essence of luxury is scarcity. The rarer an item is, the more you have to pay for it. Sure, quality of materials, unusual engineering enters into it as well. But scarcity is a key component. Now consider Mazda. Last year, the eight models Mazda sells in the U.S....

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Debuts With Rally-Tuned AWD, Wicked Widebody

Drivers have spent months begging Toyota for a taste of the GR Yaris, but the automaker hasn't given in yet. Instead it's treating us to a different hot hatchback that's, perhaps, more desirable and appropriate for our roads. Meet the freshly debuted 2023 Toyota GR Corolla and the limited-run Circuit Edition. Squeezing 300 horsepower from a tiny engine and boasting standard rally-tuned all-wheel-drive and widebody style that would make a Subaru WRX blush, the GR Corolla is set to powerslide into dealerships later this year.
CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Lists the Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUVs

Having a difficult time finding a used Corolla or Prius to save on fuel? More of a SUV owner than a little car guy anyways? Now might be a good time to take a look at 5-year-old compact SUVs with respectable fuel efficiency as a good alternative per Consumer Reports latest listing of fuel-efficient used SUVs they recommend for 2022.
BUYING CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch ready to romp with 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

The Corolla nameplate has been synonymous with reliability for decades, but it’s also been synonymous with a less flattering adjective: boring. Toyota is seeking to change that by finally giving the compact car a real high-performance version (the Apex sedan introduced in 2021 doesn’t count): the 2023 GR Corolla, developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alabama State
MotorBiscuit

Only One 2022 Jeep Failed in Every Consumer Reports Test

To be blunt, the 2022 Jeep Compass is just not what a Jeep is supposed to be. But whatever it is, it should be better than this. We’re not alone in our assessment of the Compass. Consumer Reports was also critical of it for many reasons because it did poorly in many categories the consumer group tabulates.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Hybrid System#Vehicles#Rav4#Cuv#Porsche
MotorAuthority

2023 BMW M3 CSL spy shots: Hardcore sedan coming soon

BMW's current M3 sedan M4 coupe have only been with us for a bit over a year, but hotter versions of both cars are already out testing. The new versions are expected to revive BMW's CSL badge, and we should see them unveiled later this year as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the BMW M division.
CARS
torquenews.com

Catalytic Converter Criminal You Would Not Expect

Are you under the impression that catalytic converter theft is limited to just meth heads, opportunity thieves looking to make a fast buck, and unscrupulous mechanics? Think again with this warning about a possible catalytic converter theft criminal you would not expect, but in fact you should keep a suspicious eye out for.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CarBuzz.com

Maserati Being Selfish With Nettuno V6 Engine

All the way back in September 2020, Maserati signaled its intentions to return to the top of the performance car pyramid with an all-new supercar called the MC20. As gorgeous as it looks, the MC20's party piece is its Nettuno engine, a twin-turbo V6 that produces 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. It's so special that the Italian automaker said that the engine would only ever be used in the supercar, but then rumors about the possibility of it being fitted to an SUV started swirling. Those rumors turned out to be true, as the reveal of the Grecale Trofeo SUV highlighted, proving that Maserati told a fib about the engine's exclusivity. But now Maserati is again claiming that the Nettuno is still meant to be exclusive, saying that it won't share the engine with other manufacturers.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Honda HR-V Debuts For U.S. As Upcoming Ford Bronco Sport Rival

While it launched in the shadow of the reborn sixth-generation Ford Bronco, the Ford Bronco Sport has seemingly found its own niche among shoppers who want something a bit less hardcore, yet still plenty capable off-road. Recently named one of the best crossovers on the market priced under $30k, the Bronco Sport posted its largest sales increase to date in Q4 of 2021, closing out the quarter with 26,965 units sold. However, the Honda HR-V is the current segment leader in its space after recording 31,692 sales in Q4, and now, the all-new U.S. spec 2023 Honda HR-V has been revealed.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

2023 Honda Civic Type R sets FWD lap record at Suzuka Circuit

Honda launched a redesigned Civic Si for 2022, and the stylish sports sedan shows that you don't need to spend a fortune for a fast, fun ride. However, the 200-hp Si isn't the end of the performance road for the Civic. That honor goes to the Type R hot hatch, a new generation of which arrives later this year as a 2023 model.
MOTORSPORTS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Nissan dealership to be built on former Lakeland site

TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — The former Lakeland Auto Group car dealership located at N48-W36216 Wisconsin Ave. is being redeveloped into a Nissan dealership, according to Waukesha County officials. Jake Heermans, senior land use specialist at the Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use, said the property was purchased...
CarBuzz.com

Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Revealed With F1 Tech

Just yesterday, Mercedes released a teaser of the car you're now looking at: The 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 43. It serves as the entry-level model in the new SL range, sitting opposite the V8-powered Mercedes-AMG SL 63 that inhabits the top of the SL-Class. In addition to serving as a new trim level for the SL roadster, it also debuts some seriously cool technology straight from the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 car.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy