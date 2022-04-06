Auto review: 2023 CX-50 2.5 Turbo is a Mazda with a difference

All the way back in September 2020, Maserati signaled its intentions to return to the top of the performance car pyramid with an all-new supercar called the MC20. As gorgeous as it looks, the MC20's party piece is its Nettuno engine, a twin-turbo V6 that produces 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. It's so special that the Italian automaker said that the engine would only ever be used in the supercar, but then rumors about the possibility of it being fitted to an SUV started swirling. Those rumors turned out to be true, as the reveal of the Grecale Trofeo SUV highlighted, proving that Maserati told a fib about the engine's exclusivity. But now Maserati is again claiming that the Nettuno is still meant to be exclusive, saying that it won't share the engine with other manufacturers.

