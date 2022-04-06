ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Transfer Portal Buzz: C-USA Leading Scorer Souley Boum Enters the Portal, Targets Pro Basketball Route

By Adrian Broaddus
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor's note: Story updated to include Kezza Giffa and Cam Clardy, who entered the transfer portal after publishing. UTEP standout guard Souley Boum, who is top-10 all-time in career scoring for the Miners, announced today that he will be entering the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility and entering the...

klaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brotherly Love: Arkansas lands HUGE pair of gets in transfer portal

Eric Musselman has done it again. The Arkansas basketball coach has proven a master of the NCAA transfer portal, using it to lead the Razorbacks to consecutive Elite Eight appearances. With three Hogs players declaring for the draft this week and three more entering the transfer portal, Musselman knew he had to re-stock. Former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile committed last week and two more players committed Wednesday. Former Rhode Island forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell announced their intention to play for Arkansas in 2022-23 via the transfer portal. Makhi Mitchell is a 6-foot-9, 230-pound rising junior. He averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Alabama tight end Caden Clark enters the transfer portal

On Thursday it was reported that redshirt freshman tight end Caden Clark entered the transfer portal. He didn’t see an in-game action during the 2021 season and now is on his way out of Tuscaloosa. Clark was buried on the depth chart during the 2021 season that ended in another CFP championship game appearance. He was listed behind Jahleel Billingsley (now at Texas), Cameron Latu, and Major Tennison (graduated).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas edge rusher enters Transfer Portal

A former four-star defensive talent has re-opened his recruitment by entering the Transfer Portal. Mataio Soli, a rising senior from Douglasville, Ga., has announced his plans to leave the Arkansas football program. He shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday. I am officially in the transfer portal and my recruitment is open…better days ahead‼️ — Mataio🌖Soli (@Taiogonemakeit) April 6, 2022 Soli started in eleven games during his freshman season in 2019 at defensive end, but has seen his playing time decrease since the arrival of head coach Sam Pittman in 2020. In his freshman campaign, Soli recorded 19 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss. Soli started one game in 2020 at Jack Linebacker against LSU, but appeared nine games. His final season at Arkansas saw Soli appear in 12 games without a start. He recorded six total tackles with a tackle for loss. Out of high school, Soli was a four-star rated defensive end. According to 247sports, Soli was the No. 20 defensive end in the nation, and the No. 34 overall prospect from the state of Georgia for the class of 2019. Soli chose Arkansas over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, and Clemson, among others.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Basketball
El Paso, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
City
El Paso, TX
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#Nba Draft#C Usa#Basketball#Sports#Utep#Miners#Nba#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Wichita State
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy