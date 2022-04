After falling in love with three women on ‘The Bachelor,’ Clayton Echard gets some tough love from his dad in a sneak peek at the upcoming March 14 finale. Clayton Echard has a lot to deal with during the two part finale of The Bachelor, and his parents are in town to help him through the difficult decisions he still has to make. Clayton sent Susie Evans home during the March 7 episode because she didn’t want to move forward after Clayton was admittedly also in love with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. In a sneak peek at the March 14 episode, Clayton explains this situation to his parents, and his dad, Brian Echard, doesn’t mince words while reacting.

