ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Public hearing to give input on new map happening Wednesday

KGET 17
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sixth public hearing regarding Ward Redistricting will be held before the Bakersfield...

www.kget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pyramid

Residents have until Sunday to give input on voting district maps

By Tuesday, the Provo Municipal Council hopes to come together and select the map that will set the voting districts in Provo for the next 10 years. The council has been working diligently, and by the most recent council meeting they went from 120 map options to 11. Council members may struggle to winnow the list down to the final choice without community input.
PROVO, UT
Middletown Press

New Haven alders to hold first public hearing on proposed budget

NEW HAVEN — The Board of Alders will begin its fiscal 2022-23 budget deliberations in earnest Thursday when its Finance Committee holds a public hearing and a workshop to review portions of Mayor Justin Elicker’s proposed $633.17 million proposed budget. The in-person hearing will begin at 6 p.m....
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
KWQC

Davenport to host public input sessions for new Credit Island play area

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is asking for community input on a new play area on Credit Island. An input session will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Roosevelt Community Center, 1220 Minnie Avenue, the city said. Join to learn more about the project, review conceptual drawings and provide feedback.
DAVENPORT, IA
NBC12

Richmond City Council wants public input on redistricting map

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council wants to hear from you about the proposed redistricting maps. Richmond residents are encouraged to provide comments or any inputs they have regarding the current draft map. You can contact your city council member to share your thoughts or you can send the...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ward Redistricting#Ward Map#The City Council Chambers
WHEC TV-10

Rochester holding public hearings on proposed new charter schools next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester is taking the first steps toward having more charter school options. The Rochester School Board will hold two public hearings to gather input on applications for charter schools called the Green Tech Rochester Elementary Charter School and Rochester Sports Academy Charter School of Business and Health Science.
ROCHESTER, NY
KDRV

Public Input for 2020 Wildfire Recovery Funding

Salem, OR -- Southern Oregonians most affected by 2020's post-Labor Day wildfires can tell the government how to spend federal funds for wildfire recovery, $422-million worth. Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) says tonight it is taking public input about priorities for spending $422-million in disaster recovery funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funds will come as a Community Development Block Grant for disaster recovery and mitigation to assist ongoing recovery from the 2020 "Labor Day" fires. Almeda, South Obenchain and Slater Fires in Jackson and Josephine Counties in Oregon started September 8, 2020, a day after Labor Day.
OREGON STATE
KGET 17

Local law firm changes name due to leadership change

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s oldest accident and injury law firm is changing its name due to a change in leadership at the firm. The law firm has had the same name for almost 90 years, but now Chain Cohn Stiles will now be known as Chain Cohn Clark.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Kern County In Depth: California’s mega drought

Plus, efforts to get more Black men into teaching profession; the creator of Kern's COVID-19 memorial. California’s mega-drought. A conversation with a UCLA climate hydrologist. A progress report on Project BEST, attracting more young Black men to the teaching profession. And the man behind Kern County’s COVID-19 memorial.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGET 17

17 News @ Sunrise 4/7/2022

A historic vote was made last night by the Bakersfield city council, which adopted Ward Map 5B, setting new ward boundaries for the next ten years. Bakersfield Ward One Councilman Eric Arias and Ward 7 Councilman Chris Parlier have crafted a bill to put the brakes on catalytic converter thieves making it a misdemeanor crime to possess detached catalytic converters without the documents to prove they belong to you.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy