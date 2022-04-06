ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne, PA

Luzerne man waives hearing linked to girl’s abduction

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
 2 days ago
Smiley

PLAINS TWP. — A Luzerne Borough man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl reportedly abducted by his friend waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. on Wednesday.

William Smiley, 50, of Main Street, was charged Oct. 28, several days after Plains Township police responded to the Red Roof Inn, where they found the girl after she called for help, according to court records.

The teen told authorities she was taken to Smiley’s apartment by John V. Watson, 46, where the two men took turns sexually assaulting her, court records say.

Watson was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force riding a train in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 23.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said the girl was abducted by Watson on Union Street, Luzerne, on Oct. 22, and was sexually assaulted for several days until she was rescued by Plains Township police.

Smiley denied he assaulted the girl, telling reporters Watson brought her to his apartment and stayed for 15 minutes before leaving with marijuana.

Smiley waived charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors to county court. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $500,000 bail.

Watson’s preliminary hearing on similar charges is scheduled for June 1.

In an unrelated case, Smiley also waived drug trafficking charges to county court.

MINNESOTA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

