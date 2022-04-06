Episode Eleven: “The Lantern out of Doors” by Gerard Manley Hopkins – Classic Poetry with Jonathan Roumie

Death is not a subject people typically have an easy time discussing. But for Christian scholar Beth Hoeltke, it’s one she’s devoted much time to, focusing particularly on the growing interest in natural or green burials. Here, Hoeltke explains how people can go about having a natural burial and why it’s attracting more interest among Christians and people of other faiths. What is a natural burial? Natural burial is actually what we would say is the closest we can come to the way Christ was buried. This idea looks at how we would care for the body from baptism all the way through...

RELIGION ・ 28 DAYS AGO